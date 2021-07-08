https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-snaps-at-reporter-struggles-with-questions-about-afghanistan-at-press-conference

President Joe Biden appeared to struggle at times during Thursday’s White House press conference and got testy with a reporter who asked him about Afghanistan, which was the subject of the press conference.

Biden appeared to struggle when talking about Americans that are detained overseas, relocating Afghan interpreters, and talking about the reasons that the U.S. went to Afghanistan.

WATCH:

This was Biden’s press conference today. Is he okay? pic.twitter.com/w58YW9nBtZ — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 8, 2021

Biden also became testy with a reporter who asked him if he trusts the Taliban.

Q: “Mr President, do you trust the Taliban?” Biden: “Is that a serious question” Reporter: “Absolutely is a serious question” Biden: “No I do not trust the Taliban” Reporter: “Will you amplify your answer?” Biden: “It’s a silly question. Do I trust the Taliban. No” pic.twitter.com/TAMUazRUDr — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) July 8, 2021

PBS News journalist Amna Nawaz responded to Biden’s remarks about the Taliban by noting: “The US negotiated its withdrawal from Afghanistan with the Taliban.”

During the press conference Biden said that U.S. troops will be pulled out of Afghanistan by August 31 instead of the previous September 11 deadline that Biden set.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary said that there was no “mission accomplished” moment in Afghanistan while adding that the U.S. did not win the war there.

“We’re not going to have a ‘mission accomplished’ moment, in this regard. It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily,” Psaki said. “We are proud of the men and women who have served.”

“We’re not having a moment of celebration,” Psaki said. “We’re having a moment where we feel it’s in our national security interest to bring our men and women serving home, and we feel it’s in our national security interest for Afghan forces to be in the lead.”

Psaki said that the Biden administration would push for a “political outcome and a political solution” and that the U.S. did “exactly what we wanted to do.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

