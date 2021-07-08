https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/watch-black-father-blasts-crt-school-board-meeting-crt-teaches-daughter-mother-evil/

A black father in Michigan blasted Critical Race Theory during a recent school board meeting in Caledonia, Michigan.

Ian Rice, whose wife and mother of his children is white, demanded that the anti-white racist curriculum will teach his daughter that “her mother is evil,” and cause children of different races “to hate each other.”

Amazing parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U — James Lindsay, uncitable (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021

“This theory was never meant to be brought into grade schools, high schools—at all. It’s actually taught in the collegiate atmosphere—and more importantly, the legal portion of the collegiate atmosphere—to see different laws through the lens of race…from an ethical standpoint, not for grade schoolers and high schoolers,” Rice began.

A big problem with teaching this crap to younger children, he explained, is that the teachers are not qualified to do so.

“Instead, they’re using it as their own agenda to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other,” he said.

Rice also addressed the racism against white people.

“Critical race theory is teaching that white people are bad. That’s not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”

“What is your criteria to educate the educators?” Rice asked. “And who are you to educate my children—or any of our children—in life issues? That’s our job. Your job is to teach them math and science. Our job is to teach them about life.”

