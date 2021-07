http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hno01T12_kE/

Parents in Albemarle County, Virginia, are expected to challenge the County’s school board on their implementation of a radical Critical Race Theory indoctrination curriculum at tonight’s school board meeting.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Read more about the movement against Critical Race Theory in Albemarle County.

