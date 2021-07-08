https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-announces-ethics-plan-hunter-bidens-art?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House has helped created a plan to sell the art work of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to unnamed buyers –an effort to stop new questions and concerns about the son using his father’s name to make money.

Hunter Biden’s high-paying post with the Ukraine natural gas company Burisma Holding in part while his father was vice president, frequently raised questions during the 2020 presidential election cycle about whether Biden got the job because of his name.

New York Gallery owner Georges Berges has agreed not to reveal any information about those who purchase Biden’s artwork, including price. He has also agreed to reject any suspicious offers, such as those way over the asking price, according to The New York Times.

Critics of the plans have raise questions about how it will be enforce and about whether it goes far enough in establishing a distance between the son and the White House.

For instance, it is unclear whether the buyers must sign a nondisclosure agreement. The White House has said administration employees are being discourage to interact with anybody who goes public about having purchased a Biden art piece, The Times also reports.

Supportive of plan say the adult son of a president has the right to work and banning him from doing so is unethical.

Hunter Biden has said he uses painting and art as a healthy way of handling his battle with addictions as a form of therapy.

Berges says Biden’s work will sell for $75,000 to $500,000.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates told The Washington Post the agreement would ensure ethical dealings.

“The president has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example,” Bates said.

