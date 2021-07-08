https://pjmedia.com/columns/gwendolynsims/2021/07/08/who-are-the-extremists-on-facebook-n1459316

Have you noticed? Lately, Facebook is more confused and more creepy than usual. In that oh-so-tolerant way that today’s Left has, our Facebook Redirect Initiative Overlords continue to work hard flagging people and posts they don’t agree with as “extremists” and “extremist content.”

Early this week, Facebook flagged a post that I viewed as potentially exposing me to “harmful extremist content.” The post (full text below) simply asked a question and mentioned a MAGA hat in the context of the Gwen Berry anthem incident:

FULL POST TEXT: “How would the Left respond if an Olympian wore a MAGA hat on the podium during the medal ceremony?” FULL FACEBOOK NOTICE TEXT: “Gwendolyn, you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others. Get support from experts Spot the signs, understand the dangers of extremism and hear from people who have escaped violent groups.”

Notice that the supposedly offending post didn’t mention President Donald Trump nor imply or encourage violence of any sort and yet, it’s still deemed “harmful extremist content” from “violent groups” from which I might need protection and “support from experts” to cope with such exposure.

That’s right, the very thought of the acronym for “Make America Great Again” has become such a boogeyman in the leftists’ hivemind, they see it as harmful and extremist.

If you’re anything like me, you’re simultaneously unsurprised at this while also thinking, “What the H-E-double-hockey-sticks is going on here?!” Does Facebook actually believe that all posts and all people who simply view “MAGA” in a post would need to seek support? Really? Does Facebook actually believe every single one of the over 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump in 2020 is a potential “violent extremist” just because he or she might post “MAGA,” wear a red hat, or believe America is great? Sadly as we already suspected, this is what it’s come to and the answer appears to be an unequivocal “yes.”

With that in mind, it’s well past time we remind Facebook and the rest of the leftists who think they speak for America just who the actual online and real-life extremists really are. Let’s look at where the Left stands on three key issues:

Racism

We know because the Left has told us ad nauseam that it sees everything through the lens of racism, whether real or perceived. It believes one’s skin color bestows both disadvantages to non-whites and ambiguous privileges to whites. Ironically, it also believes being born in America–the most prosperous and free nation on earth–doesn’t provide significant opportunities for non-whites.

Leftist athletes use racism to disrespect America while leftist politicians use made-up culty racial terms like “Latinx” and speak in their best “black accents,” allowing them to seem down with the cause.

Leftists claim that all Republican whites of the past were racist while at best, ignoring the Democratic Party’s historic involvement with racist policies and organizations like the Jim Crow laws, segregation, the Ku Klux Klan, and the Confederate pro-slavery position; at worst, they cling to the myth of the switching of the parties. Any way you look at it, it’s the Left constantly dividing us by race and other socio-political categories.

It’s the Left that spreads harmful and extremist racist content, completely unchecked.

Immigration

The Left believes our nation’s borders should be wide open because illegal immigrants coming “for love” should be encouraged the same as legal immigrants; everything else is racist. After all, they just want something better for their families and the Left believes you and I should give it to them or else.

When Orange Man Bad put kids in cages it was “inhumane” and photos were plastered all over the media, but when Joe Biden puts kids in cages, they rename them “pods” and “welcome centers,” and cameras are kept away.

Under the leftists, the White House had defensive-barricade fencing constructed and building access restrictions put in place to keep American citizens out. Meanwhile, thanks to the Left, our border fence is incomplete and its construction was purposely halted to allow non-Americans to come in.

It’s the Left that spreads harmful and extremist immigration content completely unchecked.

Crime & Punishment

Leftists believe criminals should have unfettered access to guns but law-abiding citizens should not. Leftist gun control laws infringe on American gun rights. At the same time, the Left calls to defund the police, leftists release dangerous convicted criminals early and call to abolish prisons altogether in some hapless attempt to solve America’s crime problem.

It’s the Left that spreads harmful and extremist criminal content completely unchecked.

As the hate-fueled posts from the Left remain unflagged and uncensored, it’s clear to anyone with at least half a functioning brain, the leftists are the extremists Facebook is looking for.

