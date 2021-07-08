https://noqreport.com/2021/07/08/why-anti-ghost-gun-laws-wont-work/

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File Gun control advocates are beside themselves when it comes to so-called ghost guns. After all, these firearms aren’t traceable to any degree and people can make them without having to undergo a background check. It’s their worst nightmare.

So, they’ve been working to ban these guns. Never mind that the files are out there and have been for years. No, we simply must have more laws to ban these weapons because…well, because!

The problem, of course, is that such laws don’t actually do a whole lot, especially when building a firearm is as simple as firing up a 3D printer.

Take, this gentleman, for example : A Greene County man was arrested in Saugerties following an alleged road rage incident during which he is accused of using racial slurs and threatening a person with an illegal handgun, police said Wednesday. Douglas J. Melka, 30, of Mountain Avenue, Purling, was charged Tuesday with menacing and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, the Saugerties Police Department said. The department said officers responded about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a reported road rage incident on Route 212 in Saugerties. The complainant told officers another driver had […]

Read the whole story at bearingarms.com

