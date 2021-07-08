https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/562018-worlds-biggest-sandcastle-breaks-record-set-just-two

Denmark is now the home of the world’s largest sandcastle.

The sandcastle, crafted by Dutch artist Wilfred Stijger, used nearly 5,000 tons of sand and stands at more than 69 feet tall.

According to the Guiness Book of World Records, the title was previously held by a sandcastle in Germany that was about 9 feet shorter in 2019.

The castle was covered with a thin layer of glue once completed to help it withstand environmental conditions for a time. It is expected to collapse by February or March.

It is available to view in the small seaside town of Blokhus.

