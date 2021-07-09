https://www.theepochtimes.com/12-year-old-boy-defending-mother-fatally-shoots-armed-home-intruder_3895292.html

A 12-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot an armed home intruder who was threatening the boy’s mother, according to the local sheriff’s office.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis said in a statement that his office received a report of a shooting at 5807 Winchester Lane, east of Clinton, around 7:21 a.m. on June 30. A person forced entry into the home and had a gun, and “at some point” was fatally shot by a resident, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office later shared a news report on its Facebook page confirming that a 12-year-old boy had shot Brad LeBlanc, 32, during the incident.

Upon further investigation, two others were found to be involved in the home invasion—Johnathon Barker and Jennifer Bond—both of whom were arrested and booked into East Feliciana Parish Prison, per the sheriff’s statement. Barker was charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary, and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Bond was charged for accessory after the fact.

“At this time, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s office has no evidence—whether it be physical evidence at the scene or testimony from witnesses—that would incriminate the 12-year-old, and therefore, at this time, we have no plans to bring charges against the 12-year-old child,” Travis told The Advocate, Louisiana’s largest daily newspaper.

He told the paper that witnesses told authorities that LeBlanc forced a woman inside her house and a struggle ensued between them, after which the unnamed 12-year-old child shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle “in fear for his mother’s life.”

Travis said that while Barker is not accused of directly killing anyone, his participation in the attempted burglary led to the death, reported the outlet.

LeBlanc received CPR after first responders arrived at the scene, and he was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy will be receiving therapy or counseling after his mother sought help after the incident, Travis told multiple news outlets. He added that when the investigation into the case is completed, the findings will be sent to the district attorney’s office, which will decide whether the 12-year-old was justified to have shot the intruder.

