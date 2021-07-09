https://www.theblaze.com/news/shooting-at-houston-downtown-aquarium

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a suspect opened fire on a pair at a Houston, Texas, restaurant on Thursday night.

What are the details?

According to CNN, an unnamed male and female were dining at a restaurant at the Downtown Aquarium when a man seated at the bar climbed down from his stool, approached the two, and rapidly opened fire.

Officials say that the suspect “immediately started firing rounds” after approaching the two, killing the male victim and injuring the female victim. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to recover.

“The deceased male immediately went down, the female was injured, went down as well,” Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard told reporters.

According to KTRK-TV, Slinkard added, “The suspect got up, and in a very quick manner, went around the bar to the area where the male and female were together. At the time, the suspect immediately started firing rounds.”

Following the shooting, the suspect then reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Immediately after shooting the couple, Slinkard said, “this person we know to be our suspect that’s deceased on the scene immediately committed suicide with one self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“This is the type of situation that should make us all pause for all of the families and all of the lives that will be affected,” he continued.

Slinkard added that it does not appear that the three people were together at the restaurant.

Investigators have yet to announce a motive in the attack, and no information about those involved in the incident has been released to the public.

An eyewitness to the attack told KTRK that several gunshots rang out, prompting people inside the eatery to take cover.

“Everyone started to run in one direction of the restaurant,” Elaine Khalil told the station. “There was panic and pandemonium. … It was a weeknight near closing so it was half full. We just followed the crowd into this small room that kind of curved around. Everyone was trying to get around. Another person was yelling to shut the door. Then the wait staff, they were very composed, they led us to a back staircase where everyone ran out.”

