An abortion facility in Ohio was caught throwing a preborn baby into a dumpster in violation of the state’s “fetal remains” law.

According to a press release from Ohio Right to Life, the remains appear to be from a preborn child of approximately seventeen weeks’ gestation. In the second trimester of pregnancy, babies are able to suck their thumbs, stretch, yawn, and make faces.

“This child suffered doubly at the hands of the abortion industry: first, by being subjected to a brutal death by dismemberment and second by the degradation of his or her broken body being dumped into the trash like garbage,” Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis commented in the release.

As LifeNews reported based upon a press conference from several pro-life organizations, the baby’s mangled body was discovered in the dumpster of Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls:

The volunteer with Citizens for a Pro-Life Society found the baby’s body wrapped in a blood-stained surgical sheet with its left leg, left foot and right hand fully intact, Leipold said. Other parts of the baby’s body were badly mangled and crushed, the results of a brutal dismemberment abortion, according to state pro-life advocates. Pro-life advocates estimated the baby was between 16 weeks and 17 weeks gestation, and a photo displayed at the press conference showed that the baby’s foot was about 1 inch long. Northeast Ohio Women’s Center advertises abortions up to 15.6 weeks on its website.

In the dumpster alongside the baby’s body were urine cups, bloody blue surgical papers, and other items that appear to be biohazardous waste — a possible violation of state environmental hazard regulations. The volunteer also found papers with patients’ names and contact information — an evident violation of HIPAA.

Last year, Ohio Right to Life worked to pass Senate Bill 27 — the “Unborn Child Dignity Act” — which Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) signed in December. The law “requires the Ohio Department of Health to establish rules for the proper and humane burial or cremation of children who have lost their lives to an abortion procedure.”

Ohio Right to Life Director of Communications Allie Frazier told The Daily Wire that the enforcement status of the Unborn Child Dignity Act is uncertain, as it is still “making its way through the court system.” She added that the penalty is a first-degree misdemeanor under the legislation — a penalty that carries a $1,000 fine, a six-month jail sentence, or a combination thereof.

Ohio Right to Life is working with Attorney General David Yost (R-OH) to decide on the next steps to hold Northeast Ohio Women’s Center accountable — potentially through the HIPAA violation.

Other anti-abortion organizations, however, doubt that the fetal heartbeat law would move the needle in ending abortion.

End Abortion Now Communications Director Zach Conover told The Daily Wire that the violation of the fetal heartbeat law is not surprising: “Giving those who murder children for a living the allowance to do so as long as they commit to providing a ‘proper burial’ for their victims is by no means a victory worth celebrating. If they treat a child inhumanely when it is alive in the womb, what makes us believe they will treat them humanely after they have slaughtered them?”

“If abortion is to end, it must be criminalized, and the preborn must be given all of the same protections as anyone else,” he explained. “The source of our outrage, in this case, should not be that the clinic is in violation of the fetal remains law, but that they are killing babies in the first place. This is what needs to stop.”

“Whether we are considering pain-capable acts, heartbeat bills, partial-birth abortion bans, or laws dealing with the disposal of fetal remains, all of these regulatory measures end with the caveat: ‘once these conditions are met, then you are allowed to take the life of the child.’ Meanwhile, the abortion industry rampages on unimpeded while leaving a bloody trail of destruction in its wake.”

Free the States Communications Director James Silberman told The Daily Wire that he “agrees with Ohio Right to Life that this precious baby should never have been thrown in a dumpster.” However, Silberman stressed the need to “demand that the Ohio and federal governments obey Christ and defend the Constitution against the genocidal usurpations of the Supreme Court by abolishing abortion” — specifically, by ignoring Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“Instead of calling for justice to be served through working with the State Attorney General to get murder mills to ‘comply fully with state law’ by placing murdered children in the correct containers, we call for justice to be served through the passage and enforcement of legislation making sure babies are never legally murdered in the first place.”

