Never let a crisis go to waste, right?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the flooding that happened in New York City yesterday to pitch her Green New Deal, claiming her plan is the “blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities”:

“The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic.” “Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel execs &make you swim to work.” https://t.co/tVdCWTLZBd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2021

Does it matter to her that only a few stations were actually affected?

Hello, unfortunately, some of last night’s torrential rain made its way into a few of our stations. Please stay safe (and dry). ^WD — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) July 9, 2021

Does it matter to her that the subway was up and running just hours later?

Good afternoon Jackie, thank you for your concern, our station crews worked hard to resolve the flooding at 157 St yesterday. ^DC — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) July 9, 2021

She’s also mad at the filibuster:

I’m so glad the filibuster is here to fix this oh wait https://t.co/5i7Ki0bk9b — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2021

New York has had a Dem governor since January 1, 2007. Maybe one of them should have addressed this particular dip in the highway before today?

What does poor city planning and infrastructure issues in a city run exclusively by Democrats have to do with the Senate filibuster? https://t.co/irAC5TQQ2V — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 9, 2021

It is maintained by the state, after all:

This is basic fixing of the roads and highways, something all states can and should do easily with state taxpayer funds. Why do leftists enjoy getting owned on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/hs4uPcCX5j — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 9, 2021

There is none and she knows it:

What law exactly are Republicans stopping with the filibuster that would prevent serious rainstorms or flooding in NYC? — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 9, 2021

And yet, she persists:

I don’t know which is sadder, that this moron is in Congress or that so many of her fellow morons don’t see what’s wrong with this tweet. https://t.co/Ue4FVbrFOE — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 9, 2021

Win a low turnout primary in one of the bluest districts in America, that’s how:

How are you a Congresswoman? 🤦‍♀️ — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 9, 2021

Why won’t Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema help NYC?!

***

