Crazed socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is putting out a PSA for illegal aliens to encourage them to benefit from Biden’s new child tax credit program, since their legal children will qualify (assuming their children were born in the U.S.).

The credit will start going out on July 15th, and is available for single parent families earning up to $75k and couples earning up to $150k. The program is expected to cost $110 billion and is supposed to only last for one year, but as we know from past “temporary” government programs, once something is given, it’s unlikely to ever be taken away.

According to The Blaze:

“These centers are also offering help to undocumented folks with eligible children,” AOC said. “So any child with a Social Security number is eligible. Do not count yourself because a parent and guardian is undocumented. You just need your individual tax identification number, or your ITIN,” she continued. “So please help us help you, help us help each other, and make sure you access the tools,” she added. “These checks are supposed to be hitting our bank accounts next week. These payments represent the largest anti-poverty program in a generation!” AOC said excitedly at the briefing.

For as much time as AOC wastes on social media, she actually is delivering to her constituents here, over a quarter of which are non-citizens (some of which are legal permanent residents, and the rest illegal aliens).

Perhaps it would be better if she just stayed on twitter.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

