A California couple in their 60s were having breakfast Tuesday morning when they heard a knock at their door, followed by an attempt to kick down the door after they didn’t respond to the knock, Fairfield police said.

What happened next?

A Facebook post from Councilwoman Catherine Moy indicated the homeowner saw the suspect on his Ring surveillance camera.

The husband, fearing for his life and his wife’s safety, grabbed his legally owned gun to defend them, police said. Moy’s post said it was a .357 Magnum.

The intruder then broke down the door completely and entered the residence, police said.

With that, the husband fired at the intruder, who fled from the home, police said. Moy’s post said the homeowner shot twice at the intruder and hit him in the chest area.

The homeowner then called 911, said someone had broken into his residence, and that he opened fire on the intruder, police said.

Police arrived at the scene on Vintage Valley Drive and checked on the couple’s welfare. KTVU-TV reported that police located the intruder collapsed across the street. Police said they detained him and found him in possession of “a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.”

Officers began life-saving measures until emergency services arrived, but the individual was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m., police said.

Who was the suspected intruder?

Authorities said the intruder was a 27-year-old male from nearby Suisun City who was on parole for a violent crime in Alameda County. KTVU reported that the crime for which he was on parole was a home invasion.

“Whatever the motive was, it does not look like it was peaceful or legal,” Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen told the station. “We know the suspect was armed with a handgun, semi-automatic with magazines. As far as I know, there was no known relationship between the homeowner[s], who are the victims here, and the suspect.”

Detectives are investigating, KTVU said.







