Baltimore police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested four people who were suspected of manufacturing “ghost guns,” or do-it-yourself firearms that lack serial numbers, during a raid in North Baltimore.

Other than ghost guns and manufacturing equipment, officials found drugs and drug manufacturing equipment.

“Ghost guns are a fairly new but extremely dangerous phenomenon,” said Special Agent in Charge for HSI Baltimore James Mancuso on Wednesday, according to WMAR-TV.

“This operation showcases what law enforcement agencies are capable of achieving when we work together. Criminals and those who refuse to obey the laws don’t stand a chance against a unified team of dedicated officers and agents working toward a common goal,” Mancuso said. “HSI will continue to partner with our law enforcement friends to keep our communities safe and bring those who violate that safety to justice.”

BPD along with our federal partners at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), announce the arrest of four individuals for their roles in firearm manufacturing and possession, drug distribution, and acts of violence in the Baltimore, following a 3 month investigation. pic.twitter.com/JaRp8CyyeF — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 7, 2021

Jordan Jones, 19; Edward Miles, 29; Latoya McCoy, 39; and Norman Forrest, 39; were arrested and found with the illicit items, officials said.

“These dangerous firearms and drugs have no place in our city. The Baltimore Police Department and all of the partners that worked on this case are sending a strong message to those that wish to cause harm in our city, “We will find you and hold you responsible for the violence in our city,’” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, reported Fox Baltimore.

Today’s announcement was the result of the continued partnerships between the BPD and its federal law enforcement partners in working collaboratively in taking every action possible to remove guns and drugs off the streets of Baltimore, while supporting the communities we serve. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 7, 2021

Among the items that were obtained by authorities were about 40 jugs of material to make Polymer 80 handguns, which the authorities described as “privately made firearms” or “ghost guns.” They also found a drill press used to make the firearms as well as multiple semi-automatic firearm parts to make the Polymer 80 guns, according to WMAR.

Officials also discovered a number of guns and guns that didn’t have serial numbers. Various ammunition in different calibers was found as well, reports said.

A considerable amount of narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, was also found during the raid.

