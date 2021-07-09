https://spectator.org/biden-unfit-president-media/

Joe Biden is not mentally or physically fit to be president of the United States. This has been obvious to anyone with eyes or ears for the entirety of his presidency. Acknowledging this simple fact should not be a partisan issue. Regardless of policy disputes, Republicans and Democrats alike should want the leader of the free world to exhibit strength, power, and reassurance on both the national and the world stage. But Biden is merely a figurehead. He is a facsimile of a leader in an office that normally demands sharpness, stamina, and clear-headedness.

No honest assessment can conclude that Biden’s public appearances present a man who is in control of his faculties or who looks sharp and confident. On the contrary, he looks frail, weak, indecisive, unsure of himself, and unsteady. When he speaks, he often says things that simply don’t make sense, even as he almost exclusively reads from a teleprompter or uses notecards. He has repeatedly said that if he takes unscripted questions from the press, he’s “gonna get in trouble” from his staff.

Yet those who do not follow politics closely or ignore conservative outlets could be forgiven for thinking that Biden is fully capable, thanks to the corrupt Fourth Estate that has refused to accurately cover Biden’s ever-increasing list of embarrassing moments.

It was obvious Biden was not fit to lead the country when he fell no less than three times on his way up the steps of Air Force One back in March. But here was the New York Times headline after his stumble: “Biden is ‘doing 100 percent fine’ after tripping while boarding Air Force One.”

It was clear that Biden was cognitively unfit when he was recently asked about Russian cyberattacks at a pie shop in Michigan and he not only seemed to forget where he was but also pulled a notecard out of his pocket for reference, only to continue rambling in such a way that can only be described as incoherent.

“I’ll tell you what they sent me. The idea that, first of all, we’re not sure who it is, for certain, number one, and what I did, I directed the full resources of the government to assist in a our response if we determine,” Biden said. “And the fact is that the director of the intelligence community gave me a deep dive on what’s happened and I’ll know better tomorrow, and if it is either with the knowledge of, and or a consequence of Russia, then I told Putin we will respond.” Reuters, apparently confident with Biden’s muddled response, wrote the headline, “Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack.”

It was obvious Biden was not fit to lead the country when he held his one and only “press conference” more than two months ago and completely lost his train of thought before abruptly walking away from the podium in the middle of attempting to answer a question from a reporter whom he had called on from a preselected list. “If you hold near and dear to you that you uh um like to be able to um … ” Biden said, before awkwardly closing with “anyway.” Yet here was CNN’s takeaway from Biden’s performance: “ ‘It’s a matter of timing’: Biden lays out expansive theory of his own presidency.”

It was clear that Biden was not fit to lead back in May when he addressed FEMA staff members in garbled sentences as they stared blankly and looked uncomfortable. “But, uh, there’s, you know, there to be, you know, beginning, uh, this effort for 2021 is, uh — I think,” Biden said before continuing. “There’s help, there’s the moving, they’re, um, you know, being there to help, ah, clear roads, rebuild main streets and so that the families can get back to their lives. That’s what FEMA does, every single day.” And here was the headline from the Washington Post: “Biden says he will ‘insist on nothing less than readiness’ during hurricane season.”

And it was obvious Biden was not fit to lead the country when he creepily whispered to reporters on more than one occasion after he was asked about concerns that he was encouraging Americans to collect unemployment checks, rather than return to work. “Pay them more. This is an employee’s — an employee’s bargaining chip now,” Biden said with his neck stuck out as though he were telling a ghost story to his grandchildren around a bonfire. Neither the New York Times nor the Washington Post decided to report Biden’s bizarre antics.

The fact that the Fourth Estate chooses to ignore and defend these clear instances of confusion, delirium, and all-too-frequent bumbling from the 46th president of the United States goes a long way in explaining why the American people no longer have any faith in the media.

As Biden’s embarrassing moments of ineptitude inevitably pile up, how much longer will the Fourth Estate continue to ask him about his favorite ice cream flavor, instead of reporting on his dramatic mental and physical decline? When will they hold him accountable for his horrible policies of open borders, tax increases, inflationary spending, and appeasement of Iran, Russia, and China?

By the looks of it, nothing will change anytime soon. That is why the media is corrupt. That is why they are fake news. That is why Americans are tuning them out. That is why nothing they say matters anymore.

David Keltz was a speechwriter for the Administrator at the U.S. General Services Administration from 2020–21 and is the author of the new book The Campaign of His Life and Media Bias in the Trump Presidency and the Extinction of the Conservative Millennial. He previously served as a White House Intern for Vice President Mike Pence. Follow him on Twitter @david_keltz or email at dkeltz1@gmail.com.

