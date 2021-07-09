https://thegreggjarrett.com/white-house-plan-to-sell-hunter-bidens-artwork-shameless-cover-up-masquerading-as-ethics/

Sean Hannity opened last night’s segment with a montage of multiple times Joe Biden publicly said he has never had business dealings with his son, Hunter, despite mounds of evidence to the contrary, including photographic proof. “And the latest art scam is just another version of how his father is running a protection racket,” says Jarrett.

Jarrett joined Hannity to discuss how the White House, aka President Joe Biden, helped form an ethics agreement with a New York City art gallery to sell Hunter Biden’s paintings. The “artwork” ranges in price from $75,000-$500,000 and will be sold in September at a “confidential” opening in Los Angeles, followed up with an “invite-only” event at the NYC gallery.

Jarrett states “this is a shameless cover-up masquerading as ethics.”



“This isn’t an ethics policy. It’s a protection racket run by Dad’s White House to conceal what looks like Hunter’s latest influence-peddling con. In the pantheon of scammers, swindlers, and scoundrels, Hunter Biden is a rock star —a greedy, predatory hustler and grifter extraordinaire who built a lucrative career running cons & capers” says Jarett. And Joe Biden has always protected him. He’s doing it again.

Jarrett: “This is a shameless cover-up masquerading as ethics”

Obama’s ethics chief should be commended for calling it out. By shrouding the art sales in secrecy, the White House is concealing potential corruption crimes. That is, people paying absurd prices for crappy artwork from a rank novice… probably to gain access or influence. A truly ethical policy would be the opposite —transparency. So, it’s a shameless cover-up masquerading as ethics. Should we be surprised? No.

“Hunter Biden has never accomplished anything in his miserable life that didn’t exploit his father’s prominence & power. He has no real skills or experience. Yet, he pocketed millions of dollars from foreign entities by leveraging the name ‘Biden’ —peddling access and influence. Look at the millions of dollars derived from the very countries where his father was involved in U.S. foreign policy. It’s obvious what’s going on.”

