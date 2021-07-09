https://thepoliticalinsider.com/blm-chapter-declares-anyone-flying-american-flag-is-racist/

Black Lives Matter’s Utah Chapter is claiming that the American flag is a “symbol of hatred” and is condemning anyone who chooses to fly it.

The group made their declaration in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

RELATED: Scarborough Sends Brutal Message To ‘Trumpists’ – ‘America: Love It Or Leave It’

BLM Utah: ‘When We See This Flag We Know The Person Flying It Is A Racist’

The post stated, “When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around.”

“When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist,” the post continued. “When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do.”

“When we see this flag, we question your intelligence,” the group said. “We know to avoid you.”

“It is a symbol of hatred,” BLM Utah insisted.

If you found their post offensive, the Utah chapter of BLM had a special message for you.

“Welcome racists,” the message began. “We know you are big mad about the racist flag post.”

“You will not be heard here,” the group declared.

“You will be blocked and your comments will be deleted,” the group continued. “We will be donating $1 to AOC’s election campaign for every racist that we block.”

“Thank you for contributing to the re-election of AOC,” the group taunted. “We will jot down your names and attribute each donation to you.”

They added, “Comment below to help her once again head to Washington.”

The Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter declares the US flag a hate symbol. The group says someone who would fly it is dangerous, stupid and racist. https://t.co/sX0kuKXodz pic.twitter.com/Q6PhbMhTY3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 7, 2021

RELATED: Report: School Board Recalls Surge In Battle Against Critical Race Theory

BLM Utah: ‘You Can Go Directly Back To Europe Because You Are On Stolen Land’

They weren’t done.

“Search deep within yourself and ask yourself why you are so triggered when people talk about racism,” they wrote.

“You are triggered because it makes you uncomfortable to know that you are complicit,” the group charged. “You don’t want to hear about it, you just want to continue to perpetuate it without consequences.”

“We do not have to remain silent about it,” BLM Utah insisted. “We will not bow down to you.”

“We will not beg you to stop being racist,” the group vowed. “We will proactively destroy the systems that continue to give you the power to marginalize people of color. Period.”

The group would add later, “Don’t tell us to go back to Africa. You can go directly back to Europe because you are on stolen land.”

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #16 on Feedspot’s “Top 70 Conservative Political Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

