Haiti is reportedly asking for U.S. troops to help stabilize the country in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse:

According to the NYT, the troops would be used “to protect the port, airport, gasoline, and other critical infrastructure”:

The U.S. is already sending people from the FBI and DHS to help in the investigation:

But do the Haitians want U.S. troops on the ground? The Green Party says nope:

But the already bad situation before the killing is getting worse:

As for the investigation, two Americans were arrested in connection with the assassination:

From The Independent:

Two men who were believed to hold dual US-Haitian citizenship have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, according to Haitian authorities.

Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizens James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, as the two Americans detained following the killing.

They’re saying, however, that they were just translators:

A number of Colombian nationals have been identified as well:

***

