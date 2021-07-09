https://www.theepochtimes.com/britney-spears-day-to-day-guardian-says-alarming-death-threats-forced-her-to-hire-security-amid-conservatorship-war_3893202.html

By Nancy Dillon

Britney Spears’ harsh rebuke of her conservatorship last month unleashed a wave of “alarming” threats against her court-appointed guardian Jodi Montgomery, a lawyer for Montgomery said Wednesday.

In a new court filing, the lawyer said Montgomery now requires around-the-clock security that she can’t continue unless the judge overseeing the pop star’s conservatorship agrees Spears’ estate should foot the bill.

“Many of the messages threaten violence and even death against (Montgomery),” the Wednesday filing obtained by the Daily News states.

“(Montgomery) is still receiving violence and death threats at an alarming rate. These threats should all be taken seriously and carefully addressed. The safety of all parties involved is of the utmost importance. It is also in Ms. Spears’ best interest that those around her are kept safe and not exposed to a constant threat of harm,” it argues.

The filing includes a $25,480 quote for two weeks of 24-hour security.

Though Spears criticized Montgomery during her startling statement to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on June 23, the new filing claims the singer later asked Montgomery to stay on as temporary conservator of her “person,” meaning the guardian in charge of her security and medical care.

The lawyer shared screenshots of texts allegedly sent by Spears to Montgomery after the singer said in court that she wanted to sue Montgomery for taking things “too far.”

“I need u to stay as my co conservator of person,” Spears purportedly wrote in one text exchange included as an exhibit. “I’m asking u for ur assistance in getting a new attorney.”

After Montgomery sent a redacted reply, Spears responded, “Thank u for ur help,” according to the filing.

Montgomery’s filing says Spears’ dad Jamie, the conservator who controls her $60 million fortune, agreed to pay for the security on the condition that Montgomery reimburse the estate if the judge ultimately rejects the expense.

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015.. (AP Photo)

In a related filing Wednesday, Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright said Britney Spears “has been repeatedly and consistently requesting (that Montgomery) assist her in locating a new attorney.”

The separate filing asks Judge Penny to appoint Spears a new temporary lawyer “for the limited purpose of assisting Ms. Spears in her selection of private counsel.”

Wright and Montgomery argued that appointing such a lawyer, known as a guardian ad litem, “is necessary to both give Ms. Spears a voice as to the selection of her counsel as well as to protect her best interests” the filing states.

The next hearing in the case is set for next Wednesday.

In her June 23 statement, Spears levied serious allegations against her 13-year conservatorship involving claims of forced labor, forced medical treatment and improper limitations on her rights to get married again and have another baby.

