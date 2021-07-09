https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/us-capitol-fencing-installed-after-jan-6-set-to-come-down/2724484/

US Capitol Fencing Installed After Jan. 6 Set to Come Down

Security will still be elevated and access to the west side will be restricted

Fencing around the United States Capitol erected following the Jan. 6 insurrection is set to come down, once again opening grounds of the People’s House to the public.

Immediately after rioters stormed the building six months ago, armed guards and razor wire fencing were put around the Capitol.

Things won’t return exactly how they were before — when most visitors could freely walk around the building. The west side of the Capitol will still be restricted, and security will be elevated.

The Capitol Police Board agreed with U.S. Capitol Police that based on the current threat environment, it was time for the fencing to come down. Weather permitting, the removal is scheduled for Friday.

Officials are still considering other security options, such as a retractable fence. However, that would be expensive. The Senate is set to consider a $2 billion Capitol security bill next week.

