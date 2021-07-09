https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/09/carpe-donktum-and-donald-trump-scored-a-major-legal-victory-in-the-toddlers-meme-lawsuit/

Former President Donald Trump and Logan Cook, a.k.a. pro-Trump meme-creator Carpe Donktum, socred a major victory today after the New York Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit accusing them of misappropriating a video that showed a Black toddler hugging a white toddler:

Today the New York Supreme Court dismissed the “toddlers meme” lawsuit for “misappropriation” against our client Carpe Donktum (Logan Cook) https://t.co/t2xctagjge Also some other defendants pic.twitter.com/HXxONc0hxg — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 9, 2021

If you recall, the original video showed the two toddlers hugging but the meme version was changed with a fake CNN chyron stating, “TERRIFIED TODLER [sic] RUNS FROM RACIST BABY” to make the point that the media was not reporting accurately on the president:

Watch for yourself via Inside Edition:







From Forbes back when the lawsuit was filed:

The parents of 2 toddlers featured in a manipulated video posted on social media by President Trump plan to file a lawsuit against the president, his campaign and the meme creator Carpe Donktum https://t.co/N8zrV4HVtn by @rachsandl pic.twitter.com/G31Dr4pesF — Forbes (@Forbes) June 25, 2020

Twitter and Facebook both took down the “doctored video” and Twitter banned Donktum “for repeated copyright violations”:

The original clip, which went viral last year, actually shows the two toddlers running up to each other and hugging. (The edited video appears to be a satirical attempt criticize how the media takes statements out of context and reports on race.)

Both Facebook and Twitter took the video down after the parents of the children filed a copyright complaint, and before that Twitter labeled the video “manipulated media.”

Twitter late Tuesday permanently banned Cook for repeated copyright violations. So, does Donktum get his Twitter account back now?

Congratulations to my @dhillonlaw partner @RonColeman for defeating the lawsuit brought against client Logan Cook aka Carpe Donktum and 45 over the infamous toddler video, commentary upon which is a matter of public interest! Congrats to President Trump as well! #FirstAmendment https://t.co/bQKyi29n9v — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 9, 2021

Over to you, Twitter:

