https://thehill.com/homenews/house/562372-cawthorn-biden-door-to-door-vaccine-strategy-could-be-used-to-take-guns-bibles

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) on Friday argued against President BidenJoe BidenJohn Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss ‘global climate ambition’ Civil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Pentagon eyes places to send Afghan interpreters as Biden pledges evacuations by end of July MORE’s proposed “door-to-door” pro-COVID-19 vaccine campaign, claiming the same methods could also be used to “take” people’s guns and Bibles.

Cawthorn made the assertion in a Friday interview with conservative news outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network while at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) Dallas event this weekend.

“Now, they’re starting to talk about going door-to-door to be able to take vaccines to the people,” he said, referencing remarks Biden gave from the White House this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think about the mechanisms they would have to build to be able to actually execute that massive of a thing,” Cawthorn continued. “And then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door-to-door and take your guns, they could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.”

“If 2020 taught us one thing, authoritarianism is on the rise.”@CawthornforNC is looking to DOMINATE in 2022! pic.twitter.com/VcG0qwe1Lq — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 9, 2021

Biden on Tuesday called on local communities to ramp up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations, explaining, “we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiCivil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Pentagon eyes places to send Afghan interpreters as Biden pledges evacuations by end of July Rand Paul vows to introduce public transportation mask mandate repeal MORE clarified this week that they were encouraging volunteers at the local level, rather than federal employees, to go door-to-door promoting vaccines, Republican leaders in several states have pushed back on the suggestion.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) wrote in a letter to the state’s Board of Health and Environmental Control on Friday requesting that it “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s ‘targeted’ ‘door to door’ tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts.”

The governor argued in the letter that “enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring” citizens to get vaccinated would undermine trust in the government.

Jeff Zients Jeff ZientsResearchers estimate COVID-19 vaccines have saved over 280K lives White House signals new COVID-19 strategy as delta variant spreads Zients skirts question about whether low-vaccinated areas should reimpose mask mandates MORE, White House coronavirus response coordinator, on Thursday condemned misinformation on the administration’s vaccine distribution effort, calling it a “disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, community leaders, and others who are working to get people vaccinated, save lives, and help end this pandemic.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

