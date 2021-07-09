https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/charlottesville-to-remove-robert-e-lee-and-stonewall-jackson-memorials-saturday/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The city of Charlottesville finalized plans to remove two statues depicting Civil War confederate leaders. The city announced a statue of Robert E. Lee as well as Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson would be removed on Saturday.

Charlottesville City Council passed a resolution to remove the statues into secured storage. The council has yet to decide what to do with the statues once they have been stored, but have received multiple requests from various museums and historical societies to take over ownership.

Full press release is here…

The City of Charlottesville will conduct a removal project for its two Confederate statues on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks.

Read full press release here: https://t.co/dzsabETqwA — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) July 9, 2021

Local Virginia news report

















