On Thursday, actor James Woods, whose outspoken conservative views in the midst of the predominately left-wing views in Hollywood have endeared him to conservatives across the country, issued another trademark response to a progressive politician.

New York Democrat governor Andrew Cuomo was quoted this week saying, “We know how to deal with an epidemic; what we want to say is: We want to deal with gun violence what we just did with Covid. That’s what we want.”

Woods, in reference to Cuomo’s actions during the COVID pandemic that were connected to the deaths of thousands of elderly members of retirement or nursing facilities, fired, “Check on your grandparents. There’s a killer on the loose.”

As The Daily Wire reported, Cuomo on Tuesday “signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency on gun violence, which he said was the first of its kind in America. The executive order outlined how the state would respond to rising gun violence, without any mention of the root causes.”

“Top aides of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly pressured state health department officials to alter a report to remove the total number of nursing home residents who died from the coronavirus,” The Daily Wire reported in March. “The governor’s aides’ purported role in editing the health department report suggests that the cover up of New York’s nursing home data began much earlier than previously thought and as Cuomo began writing a book touting his leadership during the pandemic.”

The New York Times reported on the alleged cover-up:

Top aides to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo were alarmed: A report written by state health officials had just landed, and it included a count of how many nursing home residents in New York had died in the pandemic. The number — more than 9,000 by that point in June — was not public, and the governor’s most senior aides wanted to keep it that way. They rewrote the report to take it out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times.

In December 2020, Cuomo claimed at a press conference that he was going to have a great holiday season, adding, “Santa’s going to be very good to me; I can tell. I worked hard this year.”

Cuomo’s statement triggered a blunt reply from Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, whose husband lost both of his parents to the coronavirus as they were located in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Dean fired back, “Worked hard to help kill seniors, jobs and New York State in general?”

In October 2020, CNN fact-checked Cuomo’s claim that New York nursing homes “never needed” to accept Covid-positive patients from hospitals and determined it to be “false.”

As The Daily Wire reported, Finger Lakes News Radio asked Cuomo about the New York Department of Health’s administration’s advisory in late March requiring nursing homes to accept the readmission of patients from hospitals, even those afflicted with the coronavirus. Cuomo replied:

The rule that the state had, which was from the CDC guidance, right? The state didn’t make it up; they were following the CDC guidance. Now you can say, “Well, the state health department was stupid to follow the federal guidance,” and you may have a point there. But the rule said the nursing homes can’t discriminate on the basis of COVID. The law also said a nursing home cannot accept a person who they cannot treat effectively while protecting the other residents. That’s the law. The point of the two rules was, if hospitals became overwhelmed, which was a real possibility, if not probability early on, we’d have to discharge people from hospitals and they’d have to go back to nursing homes. And that’s why the anticipatory rule was you can’t discriminate against a COVID-positive person. But you’d have to be able to take care of them without infecting other people. And if you can’t do that, you can’t accept them. We never needed nursing home beds because we always had hospital beds. So it just never happened in New York, where we needed to say to a nursing home, “We need you to take this person even though they’re COVID positive.” It never happened.”

CNN took issue with Cuomo’s claims, writing:

Facts First: Cuomo’s assertion that “it never happened” is false. According to a report from the New York State Department of Health, “6,326 COVID-positive residents were admitted to [nursing home] facilities” following Cuomo’s mandate that nursing homes accept the readmission of Covid-positive patients from hospitals. Whether or not this was “needed,” it did in fact happen.

CNN noted the March 25, 2020 advisory that the state’s Health Department issued, which stated: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. Nursing homes] are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”

CNN quoted a May 21, 2020 Associated Press report that acknowledged, “More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes” under the state’s advisory. CNN also referenced a New York Health Department report in July stating “approximately 6,326 COVID-positive residents were admitted to facilities between March 25, 2020 and May 8, 2020.”

