Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked Joe Biden to send Federal agents to the city to help stop the out-of-control violence in the city.

Donald Trump had previously offered to do just that and Lightfoot made a big show of rejecting Trump’s offer. In July last year, Lightfoot sent a letter to President Donald Trump saying:

“What we do not need, and what will certainly make our community less safe is secret, federal agents deployed to Chicago. Any other form of militarized assistance within our borders that would not be within our control or within the direct command of the Chicago Police Department would spell disaster.”

Trump sent the agents anyway as part of Operation Legend. Ultimately, without the cooperation of the Mayor’s office, they were limited in what they could do to help the people of Chicago. Still, they did help get some criminals off the streets:

Since the operation’s launch in Chicago on July 22, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2020, 103 defendants have been charged with federal felony offenses relating to violent crime affecting the city of Chicago. Most defendants have been charged in the Northern District of Illinois, including more than 60 defendants facing a lead firearms-related charge, and more than 25 defendants facing a lead drug trafficking charge.

Now that Biden is in office, Lightfoot is welcoming help from the Feds for her poorly run, crime-ridden city:

“I’m expecting those resources to be coming relatively soon, based upon a conversation I had yesterday, both with ATF and the President. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I think this is a matter of incredible urgency I think the president’s plan is to make a big difference in localities like Chicago this summer. So the clock is ticking in getting those resources on the ground here up and activated with local partners, the most effective way for them to really make a difference is to get here sooner rather than later.”

There are a couple of things worth noting here. The first is that Chicago isn’t making a good faith effort to reduce crime. They’re one of the many cities with exploding homicide rates that made a big deal out of defunding the police last year. Additionally, Chicago is also one of the cities with a Soros-funded prosecutor that’s simply refusing to prosecute a lot of people engaged in low-level crime. So, this is partially a self-created problem for Chicago.

Additionally, Lightfoot is playing a really standard game with the way she handled this. Democrats create a problem. Republicans try to help Democrats solve the problem they created. Democrats refuse to work with Republicans and then it’s, “See? Republicans don’t care.” The reality is that if Chicago had a Republican mayor and Republican prosecutor, you’d see dramatic reductions in crime in that city and a dramatically improved quality of life for the citizens of Chicago. Unfortunately, that city hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1931. Bad choices have consequences and sometimes, in places like Chicago, it means a lot of people die as a result of those bad choices.

