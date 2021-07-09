https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/09/chicago-to-provide-protection-to-school-children-10-and-up-in-the-form-of-free-condoms/
Considering what’s been happening in Chicago this year, this is the level of “progressive priorities” we were expecting to ensue:
Chicago announces it will provide free CONDOMS to all public school children ages 10 and up https://t.co/D5h9awlkgh
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 9, 2021
Really?
Over 100 people were shot in Chicago last weekend. You’re handing out the wrong kind of protection https://t.co/B3bRsrHEwS
— Joseph Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) July 9, 2021
No kidding!
Well, that will stop all those shootings for sure…
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) July 9, 2021
Should probably hand out some bulletproof vests too while they’re at it
— AngryDad_94 (@angrydad_94) July 9, 2021
That will totally protect children from flying bullets. https://t.co/tAFkuwc1gP
— Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) July 9, 2021