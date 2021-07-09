https://rairfoundation.com/warning-new-zealand-govt-will-go-and-find-people-who-refuse-covid-vaccine-video/

In New Zealand, the communist government will be “chasing out people” who are “hesitant” to take the coronavirus vaccine. The country’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins declared that the govennment will be actively hunting those who have yet not “come forward” on their own.

During an appearance on Kiwi news outlet “Newshub” this week, the Labour Party Member of Parliament said that if people do not “come forward” to take the vaccine, the government will have to “go out and find” them.

“Early next year, we’ll be in the phase of chasing out people who haven’t come forward to get their vaccination or missed their bookings and so on…And I want every New Zealander to come forward, but human behavior suggests that there will be some people who we have to really go out and look for and some of that may spill into next year. But our commitment is everyone will have the opportunity to get the vaccine by the end of the year. Everyone will. But I can’t say – you know – that we’re not going to have some hesitant people or some people who just haven’t come forward that we don’t have to go out and find next year.

The comments come in the wake of a shocking statement by installed puppet Joe Biden that government entities will be “literally knocking on doors” to convince Americans to take the vaccine.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden declared during remarks his handlers told him to make on Tuesday.

As reported at RAIR Foundation USA back in February, Joe Biden used the phrase “vaccine deniers” to describe those who do not want the vaccine. It appears that the phrase “vaccine hesitant” was focus-group tested to be less demeaning.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the comments, saying in part that “targeted community by community door-to-door outreach” will be one of the strategies used “to get remaining Americans vaccinated.”

The real question for citizens who may not be inclined to take an unapproved vaccine that has zero long term studies is: What does the government intend to do if people refuse the vaccine?

