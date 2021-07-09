https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-antifa-model-arrested-for-the-fifth-time-at-violent-protest



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

A Portland serial riot arrestee and local Antifa model was arrested for a fifth time last week as part of an anti-police mob that formed to stop law enforcement from responding to a series of 911 calls.

Simona Andrea Arteaga, 40, of Portland, and Olivia Morgan Massey, 20, of Athens, Ala., were charged with felony assault, resisting arrest, interfering with an officer and other crimes.

After midnight on June 30, police were repeatedly sent to an apartment complex in northeast Portland after receiving four emergency calls requesting assistance. Each time that police responded, they could not find anyone in need of help.

When police arrived the second time, an anti-police group had assembled and began threatening them.

Arteaga, a self-described model and “Afro-Indigenous anarchist” who was arrested at four different Black Lives Matter-Antifa riots last year in Portland, began screaming at an officer and calling him a race-traitor who “betrayed all persons of color,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Simona Andrea Arteaga (holding shield) is a regular attendee of Antifa riots in Portland. Photos: Facebook

The criminal complaint details how Arteaga and Massey allegedly harassed and tried to stop police from carrying out lawful duties. During the mayhem outside the apartment, the crowd blocked a police cruiser, causing the vehicle to have to swerve to avoid an accident.

After the fourth time the police responded to the property, a protester kicked their vehicle. A sargeant tried to place the suspect under arrest, who attempted to escape on foot. When a second officer tried to assist in the arrest, Massey stepped in front of the female cop and pushed her with both hands, the affidavit says. Massey allegedly repeatedly hit the female officer. When Massey herself was finally placed under arrest, Arteaga allegedly intervened by pushing the female officer with her body.

When Arteaga was next arrested, she allegedly resisted and scratched the female officer, causing an injury.

Arteaga live streamed part of the violent anti-police protest on her Facebook page. In a 10-minute video, Arteaga repeatedly confronts and curses at police.

“Our Indigenous bloc said get the f— out on stolen land!” she shouted. Various militant Antifa members in Portland assign themselves group names ending in “bloc.”

Portland Antifa protesters Simona Andrea Arteaga & Olivia Morgan Massey were arrested last week & are accused of trying to stop police responding to emergency calls at an apartment complex. Arteaga’s live stream shows them making racist comments & threatening a black officer. pic.twitter.com/tgiUEvAL4l — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 8, 2021

Arteaga made racialized insults during the course of her video. “We’re not civilized like you great white folk, right?” Arteaga shouted.

The incident then escalated when Arteaga and another protester accosted a black officer.

“You’re serving the white man who enslaved our f—ing people!” the other woman shouts. In the video’s comment section, Arteaga accused the black officer of wearing a “Proud Boys” hat because of the letter “P” on the cap. However, the insignia represents the Portland Police Association and is approved for uniform wear.

Arteaga was booked and charged with felony assault of a public safety officer, two counts of interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was quickly released without bail.

Arteaga pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and one of the interference charges. All of the other charges were dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Arteaga’s trial readiness hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Massey was charged with felony assault of a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was also quickly released without bail. Prosecutors have dropped the felony assault and disorderly conduct charges, and Massey has pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

Both Arteaga and Massey have a history of being arrested at Antifa riots in 2020 and having their charges dropped by the Multnomah County District Attorney.

Olivia Morgan Massey was previously arrested in 2020 at an antifa riot but had her charges dropped. Photos: MCSO

On Aug. 10, 2020, Arteaga was charged with felony assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest when Antifa rioters attacked the Portland Police north precinct. A cop was struck in the face with a metal ball bearing during the riot. Arteaga was quickly released without bail. Prosecutors declined to pursue the felony and misdemeanor charges.

Simona Andrea Arteaga was arrested at four different Antifa riots in Portland in 2020. Photos: MCSO

Massey was also arrested that night and charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was quickly bailed out and the case was dropped by the district attorney’s office.

On Aug. 25, Arteaga was arrested when hundreds of Antifa militants stormed Portland City Hall, smashed windows and tried to set the building on fire. Rioters threw rebar ties on the street to puncture police tires and slow response time. She was quickly released without bail and the multiple criminal offense charges were again dropped by prosecutors.

On Sept. 6, Arteaga was charged with felony riot and interfering with an officer at a riot organized by Antifa to celebrate more than 100 days of rioting. Far-left rioters threw firebombs at police and the explosives caught an individual on fire. The man required hospitalization for his injuries. She was quickly released without bail and both charges were dropped.

Graphic: Another angle of the person being set on fire by a Molotov cocktail thrown by antifa militants in SE Portland. Rioters try to help but don’t do much. Cops are the ones who rush in & put out the flames. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/9gNFo73Lyc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Then on Sept. 12, Arteaga was arrested and released within hours when Antifa gathered in front of the Penumbra Kelly building and blocked traffic. Two of the protest’s participants were involved in a shooting that night. Arteaga’s interefering with a peace officer and second-degree criminal trespassing charges were dropped.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Arteaga was an “equity and inclusion advocate” specializing in Indigenous programming at Portland Community College. She served a similar advocacy role at the Multnomah County Democrats racial inclusivity work group. She was also one of the 2020 “Portland Womxn’s March” speakers.

Simona Andrea Arteaga is a militant Antifa member and a self-described social media model. Photos: Facebook, MCSO

As of spring 2021, Arteaga was a student at Portland State University studying critical race theory. A GoFundMe campaign raised tuition money for her and GoFundMe itself donated $500 as part of the site’s Gives Back program. The crowdfunding page claims Arteaga has attended PSU for the past three years and has made the Dean’s list as well as the President’s List and received a leadership award. However, a PSU spokeswoman told The Post Millennial that Arteaga had only just begun her enrollment in spring this year and that it was half-time. Arteaga is not currently enrolled at PSU.

Simona Arteaga did not respond to a request for comment.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

