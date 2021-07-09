https://www.dailywire.com/news/dating-app-looks-to-improve-black-vaccination-rates-with-vax-that-thang-up

As part of the wider push for every American to be vaccinated — with the Biden administration saying they plan on implementing “door-to-door outreach” — Juvenile has re-released his 22-year-old hit, “Back That Thang Up,” with a COVID-19 twist.

The YouTube channel for BLK, a dating app for black singles, released the video for “Vax That Thang Up,” with the original lyrics swapped out to apparently encourage the black community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The classic song is now enjoying a new life as a reworked, pro-vaccine paean that could prove to be a stroke of genius in the battle against COVID-19 in the black community,” noted The Guardian.

“Before you find a date, yeah, you gotta wait, yeah,” Juvenile raps as the song opens. “Gotta go vaccinate yeah, get it straight, yeah.”

Mannie Fresh then adds, “Girl, you can be the queen, aftеr quarantine. We can meet up at the spot and we can do the thing,” while Mia X joins, “If you wanna get sticky and hot; Go, go, go, go get the shot.”

Other lyrics include, “Girl you look good once you vax that thang up. You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up. Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up.”

“We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive,” Juvenile said in press release from BLK.

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” he added.

“Do not let your guard down,” said Mannie Fresh, who also produced the original song, “Back That Thang Up.” “Get vaccinated. I did this project because I wanted to educate my people and I wanted us to live.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults between the ages of 18 and 29 made up the lowest group of people who had been vaccinated from December 22, 2020 to May 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, black Americans are getting vaccinated at much lower rates than white Americans.

“As of June 28, 60% of the vaccinated population identify as white, compared to the 9% who identify as black,” reported the New York Post.

“We have a direct line to the audience that needs to internalize this message,” said Jonathan Kirkland, BLK head of brand and marketing. “The song may be playful and fun, but the underlying message is as real as it gets.”

“With low vaccination rates, plus the Delta variant, this can move actually very quickly to devastate the Black communities, particularly in our urban centers — again,” UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo told The Los Angeles Times. “When you see rising numbers of cases, you have to pay attention, because it means that those people are susceptible.”

