While warning Dallas CPAC attendees to call their Senators and urge opposition to David Chipman, Donald Trump Jr. took time to troll leftists over their gun ignorance and subsequent desire to ban rifles that do not exist.

Don Jr. said, “You don’t need your fully semiautomatic 45 shot/clip/mag. Right? Cause Joe Biden knows what the hell he’s talking about.”

He smiled and added, “I love my fully semiautomatics.” Amid the applause he noted, “There’s no such thing folks, but they don’t know that.”

Don Jr. then said, “I love my AR-14,” and as laughter erupted he noted, “You can’t make this crap up.”

Joe Biden’s leftwing ATF nominee David Chipman is an anti-2nd Amendment radical. Conservatives across the country must do everything in our power to block his nomination!!! pic.twitter.com/tfO1qbzAtu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 9, 2021

On March 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Biden told a Michigan autoworker about taking “the AR-14s away.”

The conversation between Biden and the autoworker began with the worker expressing concern Biden would infringe on the Second Amendment and Biden responding by claiming the worker was “full of sh*t.”

On November 10, 2019, Biden stood in front of a New Hampshire audience and criticized the ownership of magazines that hold “100 clips.” CSPAN published video from the campaign stop, where Biden said, “I believe in the Second Amendment, but nobody says you can have a magazine with 100 clips in it.” He quickly added, “100 bullets in it.”

More recently, on June 23, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out Biden’s claim that no one needs a gun that can fire “over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds.”

