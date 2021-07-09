https://www.oann.com/doping-u-s-reported-to-seek-talks-on-easing-cannabis-restrictions-in-sports/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=doping-u-s-reported-to-seek-talks-on-easing-cannabis-restrictions-in-sports



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo/File Photo

July 10, 2021

(Reuters) – The White House will seek a meeting with the world anti-doping body about easing restrictions on athletes’ cannabis use, a media report said on Friday, after a positive test for American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson made her ineligible for the Olympic team.

The 21-year-old, who was seen as the top contender for the 100 meters gold at the Tokyo Summer Games, in June received a one-month ban.

The Financial Times said the White House is seeking the meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) through the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy, which has a seat on the body’s foundation.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

WADA said it has not received a request for a meeting. WADA has overseen the banned substance list since 2004. Prior to that it was the responsibility of the International Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

