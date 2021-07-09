https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/09/drew-holdens-mega-thread-on-avenatti-coverage-casts-shame-on-media-bias-gone-awry/

Yesterday Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after having been convicted of attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike. That would be the same Avenatti that CNN, MSNBC and many other media outlets carried on their shoulders because of many “Orange Man Bad” reasons.

And right on cue, Drew Holden has documented many, many examples showing media cheerleading that has aged poorly.

Mega-thread incoming:

And away we go…

How embarrassing.

If the media were capable of feeling shame, they’d be having those pangs right about now.

Navarro even told Avanetti that he should be added to the panel at “The View” — which maybe could still happen if Avanetti is granted work release.

It doesn’t appear that the media ever learn any lessons, so they’ll likely keep on creating Avenattis.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...