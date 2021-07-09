https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7Yl-wdPBdGzW7fhEn5oRuR

Welcome, Esteemed Globalist Supergopher. Here is your access link to the secret online briefing session of the Committee of United Nazis, Tyrants and Sociopaths. On today’s livestream, your deep state briefer will walk you through what we’re telling the public about our ambition to transform the human species through biodigital technologies . . . and reveal what we’re actually doing to engineer a perfectly compliant, perfectly controlled, cattle-like subspecies.

