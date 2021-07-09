https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/07/09/eric-garcettis-great-escape-to-india-could-be-derailed-by-new-allegations-on-former-advisor-rick-jacobs-n408528
About The Author
Related Posts
Congressmen Put University in the Hot Seat Over Its Suspension of Medical Student Questioning 'Microaggressions'
May 18, 2021
HOT TAKES: Nancy Pelosi Thanks George Floyd for Being Murdered in Weird, Narcissistic Rant
April 20, 2021
Brian Stelter Wins Least Self Aware Post of the Day
April 19, 2021
Dell Crandall: Requiem for a Catcher
May 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy