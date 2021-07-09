https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fbi-quietly-releases-vault-on-seth-rich-murder/

July 9, 2021

Flashback — Julian Assange’s own words

The FBI quietly released thousands of pages of documents about the murder of Seth Rich. The files were posted on the FBI Vault website following a request by attorney Ty Clevenger. The heavily redacted documents date back to 2016 when Rich was killed. They include emails between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page who were apparently discussing Rich’s case.

