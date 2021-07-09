Flashback — Julian Assange’s own words

The FBI quietly released thousands of pages of documents about the murder of Seth Rich. The files were posted on the FBI Vault website following a request by attorney Ty Clevenger. The heavily redacted documents date back to 2016 when Rich was killed. They include emails between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page who were apparently discussing Rich’s case.

This appears to be a 302 interview conducted by the FBI San Francisco field office of Rob Placek, an old Creighton buddy of Seth Rich, who wasn’t part of Seth’s inner circle, but was also in the DC area.

Dated Aug 24, 2017.

SF office also had custody of his work laptop. pic.twitter.com/fhhNgfkbBs

— Mccabe’s Porsche on Blocks (@Larry_Beech) July 8, 2021