After a year of being dismissed by the media as a conspiracy theory solely because Donald Trump had endorsed it, the Wuhan lab leak theory for the origin of the spread of COVID-19 is finally being taken seriously, in part due to the same data everyone ignored for over the last year.

Republicans have always been the most likely to embrace the lab leak theory, and recently a majority of independents came around to that belief too. And now for the first time ever, a slim majority of Democrats see the theory as credible.

According to the Washington Examiner:

A majority of people, now including a slim majority of Democrats too, believe the coronavirus most likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory rather than from nature, a new poll shows, indicating a shift in public opinion since early in the pandemic as China continues to block a truly independent and thorough inquiry into COVID-19’s origins. The new poll from Harvard University and Politico found that 52% of people in the United States, including 59% of Republicans and 52% of Democrats, believe the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan lab, while just 28% of adults say COVID-19 began with an infected animal. “Usually, our polls find a big split between Republicans and Democrats, so this is unique,” Bob Blendon, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who designed the poll, told Politico. “More conservative media have been carrying the ‘lab leak’ issue, and it’s been a Trump talking point from the beginning, so we expected people who lean Democratic would say either ‘It’s not true’ or ‘I don’t know.’ But the belief is bipartisan.” The new poll found that “almost two-thirds of Democrats and Republicans” called the issue of investigating COVID-19’s origin either “extremely” or “very” important.

Emails obtained recently via a Freedom of Information Act request show that Dr. Fauci had ignored warnings that the Chinese were manipulating COVID-19 data in the early days of the pandemic. In another email, Peter Daszak thanked Dr. Fauci for calling the Wuhan lab leak theory a myth.

Early into his presidency Biden shut down a probe into the lab leak theory that was started under the Trump administration, only to have ordered a review into the origins of COVID-19 in late May, with the lab theory theory being treated as one of two dominant theories. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb noted after Biden ordered that review that “These kinds of lab leaks happen all the time, actually, Even here in the United States, we’ve had mishaps, and in China, the last six known outbreaks of SARS-1 have been out of labs, including the last known outbreak, which was a pretty extensive outbreak that China initially wouldn’t disclose that it came out of a lab.”

