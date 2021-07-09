https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/09/time-to-share-the-wealth-aft-leader-randi-weingarten-reportedly-makes-over-nine-times-the-average-teacher-1101384/

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten makes more than nine times the average salary of U.S. teachers, whose dues pay her salary.

Weingarten makes over half a million dollars per year, according to Fox News. Citing the AFT’s Internal Revenue Service Form 990 for 2019, the network reported that the union leader received a salary of $489,844, plus $74,392 in other compensation.

That’s a total haul of $564,236, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics put the median salary for public high school teachers at $62,870, as of May 2020. When considering preschool, elementary, middle, secondary, and special education teachers, the figure is $58,550, according to the BLS.

A 30-year union executive, Weingarten has once served “a brief one-semester stint as a full-time teacher,” Influence Watch reported, adding that the AFT “spends over $1.6 million on luxury hotels, travel, and cars for union executives.”

A 2014 article from The Washington Free Beacon was cited as the budget expense source.

“Weingarten’s political involvement has garnered her a reputation as one of the nation’s most prominent left-of-center activists. As such she has promoted left-wing positions on issues including abortion, government-controlled healthcare, legal status for illegal immigrants and sanctuary policies,” the government watchdog group said.

The union president was in the spotlight this week for attacking Republicans while coming to the defense of critical race theory, the toxic far-left concept that effectively teaches children to hate America — and each other.

In addition to claiming that system racism is an irredeemable quality that’s running rampant in America, CRT also states that all white people are inherently racist.

Weingarten deceptively put a spin on the radical ideology by conflating it with the teaching of history.

“There are legislators, mostly from the Republican Party, who are currently bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching kids honest history,” Weingarten said on Wednesday, during a live stream event headlined by Ibram X Kendi, the controversial How to Be an Antiracist author.

“Look, maybe they are just trying to raise the temperature on race relations because of the next election,” she continued.

Earlier this week, Weingarten claimed CRT was not being taught in schools.

“Let’s be clear: critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or high schools,” she said during a Teach 2021 teleconference. “It’s a method of examination taught in law school and college that helps analyze whether systemic racism exists.”

This coming after the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, defended CRT at its annual meeting and representative assembly last week, approving a plan to advocate for the divisive concept.

The NEA adopted a measure vowing to both publicize critical race theory and oppose attempts to ban it from K-12 classes — the measure claimed that it is “reasonable and appropriate” for curriculum to include critical race theory and its analogs.

Here’s a quick sampling of responses to the story from Twitter:

The Unions leaders are always in trenched where ‘Gift Politics’ plays a major role in their favor. — The Divided States (@Air_Rhodesia) July 9, 2021

Goodness, more than anyone in a school district makes, several times over (even the Superintendent) — Sarah MW Cannon (@smwcannon) July 9, 2021

I think @rweingarten shud give her salary to all the teachers & share the wealth? Isn’t that what all Progressive Democrats believe & want to push on Americans? Wealth re-distribution??? — Laura (@llsch1) July 9, 2021

I live in a town of about 20k and our superintendent makes around 400k in his early 40s. The school admin racket is where the money is. — The Gentleman Loser (@Armsbend1) July 9, 2021

Now that it has been revealed, wonder how teachers feel about. She certainly hasn’t put teachers in a very good light with parents but she is paid well. — militarysons (@wpaylor) July 9, 2021

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Tom Tillison

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

