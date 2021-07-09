https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/haitian-police-fire-on-suspected-assassins-17-arrested-including-2-americans/

Posted by Kane on July 9, 2021 2:36 am

Crowds hunted down those involved in the assassination of President Moise

At least seventeen people, including fifteen Colombians and two American citizens, were detained in the assassination of Moise. At a news conference at National Police Headquarters with the interim prime minister, the American men were described as being of Haitian descent and were identified as Joseph Vincent and James Solages.

Haitian security officials had earlier described Mr. Solages as a resident of South Florida who had been apprehended on Wednesday during a manhunt for the assailants.

More scenes from Port-au-Prince…

