100% KENNEDY: ‘Pretty Please, With Sugar on Top, Stand Your A** Up for the National Anthem!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.21
Senator John Kennedy launched his re-election bid this week; promoting his new webpage while asking Americans “pretty please, stand your ass up for the national anthem!”
“My campaign people would beat me around the head if I didn’t ask folks to go to my website. I put up some cool new pictures… Pretty please, with sugar on top, stand your ass up for the National Anthem!”
“I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values. I will never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up. Today, I announced I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate,” said Kenney in a video posted on Twitter.
“I will always refuse to be beaten. You can write that down and take it home to mama,” he added.
“I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer,” he added.
BACKLASH BUILDS: American Olympic Athlete Under Fire for Shunning US Flag During National Anthem
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.29.21
A potential Olympian faced a growing backlash on social media Monday after the athlete turned-her-back on the American flag during the performance of the National Anthem at a track and field competition.
“Why does the Left hate America? Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God bless America,” posted Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter.
“Thank you! I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE,” fired-back the athlete.
