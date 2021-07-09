http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/b6n-ssZFncg/

Top Biden administration officials this week hosted Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Salman, brother to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Arabia’s current deputy defense minister. Prince Khalid bin Salman was the kingdom’s ambassador to the U.S. when Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey on the orders of the crown prince in 2018.

The visit, which the Biden administration did not publicly disclose in advance, comes on the heels of additional revelations about Khashoggi’s murder and follows millions of dollars the Saudi government has spent in foreign influence and lobbying targeting the U.S.

President Joe Biden faced criticism over his administration’s decision to not directly sanction the Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi’s killing after campaigning in 2020 on making the Saudi prince a “pariah” for that death and other alleged human rights abuses.

Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, according to a readout of the meeting. And Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a former board member of defense industry giant Raytheon, tweeted that he also “enjoyed seeing” the crown prince’s brother.

Defense industry interests and Saudi influence are closely intertwined as both have a common interest in continued U.S. support of the Saudi war in Yemen. The war has generated billions of dollars in U.S. arms sales.

Biden’s 2020 campaign pledged not to take any contributions from lobbyists or foreign agents, but his campaign and joint fundraising committee took in thousands of dollars from individuals registered to lobby for Saudi Arabia and the defense industry. These donors included defense lobbyists who worked as foreign agents for Saudi Arabia during the 2020 election cycle.

Other donors not actively registered as lobbyists or foreign agents at the time of their contributions were still deeply involved in the influence space.

Biden’s joint fundraising committee brought in even more contributions from “shadow lobbyists,” those currently unregistered but longtime foreign agents of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi spending shifts under Biden

Within days of the Biden administration hosting the high-level Saudi visit, Saudi Arabia filed paperwork with the Department of Justice detailing plans to bankroll a new seven-figure influence operation aimed at the White House and Congress, including the creation of a digital media platform.

To help launch a “digital news site” and create a studio in Washington D.C., Saudi Arabia is paying at least $1.6 million to foreign agents at Prime Time Media LLC, according to FARA records first reported by CNBC.

While the new digital media platform is Saudi Arabia’s latest attempt to sway the beltway, it is hardly the kingdom’s only effort.

Prince Khalid bin Salman was listed as the point of contact on at least one contract with Certus Group, which was hired by lobbying and communications firm MSLGROUP Americas in 2019 to survey “U.S. voters” and “DC beltway elites.” Certus reported receiving more than $500,000 from Saudi interests for public opinion research and other influence operations with the latest payment recorded in late January.

Saudi influence and lobbying spending targeting the United States grew significantly after Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. The spending propelled Saudi Arabia into the top ranks of spenders for foreign influence and lobbying campaigns targeting the U.S. over the past few years.

Saudi Arabia ranked third among top-spending countries in 2018. The kingdom spent over $39.3 million on lobbying efforts that year, including $34.4 million from the Saudi government.

The kingdom has remained among the top 10 countries with influence spending targeting the U.S., disclosing around $125 million in FARA records since 2015.

In 2020, Saudi foreign agents reported more than $16.3 million in payments for foreign lobbying and influence campaigns. The Saudi government was the top spending foreign principal last year, pouring over $10.7 million into lobbying efforts.

Some firms attempted to publicly distance themselves from Saudi Arabia due to the Khashoggi controversy and mounting allegations of human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. But other foreign agents and lobbyists capitalized on the opportunity to try to improve the country’s reputation on the global stage.

A large chunk of Saudi Arabia’s foreign lobbying and influence spending targeting the U.S. goes through MSLGROUP Americas. The firm started seeing a stream of payments after Khashoggi’s killing. From October 2018 to January 2019, MSLGroup raked in more than $18.8 million from Saudi government. MSLGROUP is still one of Saudi Arabia’s top-paid firms, bringing in more than $29 million in payments from Saudi interests since Khashoggi’s death, some of which was dispersed to subcontractors and for other costs of the influence operations.

The McKeon Group, a lobbying shop run by former Rep. Howard “Buck” McKeon (R-Calif.), stood by the Saudis and received a steady stream of payments for foreign influence operations. While drawing a $50,000-per-month retainer from Saudi Arabia, McKeon’s firm was paid $450,000 just three days after Khashoggi’s death.

While ranking member and chair of the House Armed Services Committee from 2009 to 2015, McKeon was a top recipient of defense contractor funds. After leaving Congress in 2015, McKeon began working as a lobbyist and used leftover money in his campaign committee to make donations to Armed Services Committee members. McKeon was working as a registered foreign agent of Saudi Arabia at the time and lobbying for defense contractors with major interests in legislation related to arms deals under the committee’s purview. On July 7, McKeon filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission formally shutting down his so-called “zombie campaign” committee.

Other top paid Saudi registrants include Chicago-based public relations firm Daniel J Edelman Inc, New York City-based Karv Communications and U.S. law firm Hogan Lovells.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has paid Teneo, a global advisory firm, around $2.9 million since 2019 to develop a strategic plan to promote Neom, bin Salman’s proposed $500 billion futuristic “super city” project that has involved evicting thousands of tribal residents and reported killing of those who refuse to give up their property. The proposed city’s advertised features include an artificial moon, flying taxis, glow-in-the-dark sand, dinosaur robots and a system “where all citizens can be tracked.”

In March, Teneo announced a strategic partnership with WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm launched by individuals who would go on to serve in the Biden administration. Co-founded by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2017, WestExec Advisors employs multiple individuals connected with the Obama administration and garnered a reputation for employing Biden’s “government-in-waiting” while attracting controversy for keeping its client list secret.

Another Biden administration official, Interior Department Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, also reported working for Neom while a partner at Latham & Watkins prior to his appointment. However, the Latham & Watkins’ work was limited to legal services and other activities that did not require registration under FARA.

Shortly after Biden won the 2020 election, Saudi Arabia went on a hiring spree for lobbyists seeking to adapt to a changing political climate through alternative paths of influence.

As the new administration transitioned, Saudi Arabia’s influence machine diverted some of its resources from the Capitol to more localized targets across the U.S., where foreign agents like LS2Group have reported meeting with regional trade groups, small businesses and local media. While Biden temporarily paused some pending arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after taking office, the State Department approved its first potential weapons deals in the Biden-era in February, a deal with Chile valued at up to $150 million. In April, the Biden administration proceeded with a $23 billion weapons deal with United Arab Emirates, but Saudi Arabia has remained in the lurch.



