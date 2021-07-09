https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/07/video-high-school-student-slams-school-boards-frontpage-editors/
Future leader trades woke indoctrination for a private, Christian education.
In this short viral video, Brad Taylor, a student at Rosemount High School in Minnesota, delivers a brutal takedown of his school district’s divisive emphasis on racist Critical Race Theory over education, before announcing he is leaving the district for a private, Christian school. This 15-year-old has more courage than many of his own teachers, some of whom privately told him they agree with him but will not speak out because they fear professional repercussions.
Check out Taylor’s bold, inspiring video below: