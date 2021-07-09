https://www.dailywire.com/news/illinois-dem-mocks-critics-of-critical-race-theory-bullies-afraid-snowflakes

In a video released by the hard-left Now This organization, Illinois Democrat Rep. Sean Casten calls critics of Critical Race Theory (CRT) “right-wing fear-mongers who are nothing but bullies” and are “afraid of facing hard truths and afraid of the will of the majority.” He calls the critics “snowflakes,” then snaps, “The unfortunate truth is that every time we’ve moved a little bit closer to realizing Martin Luther King’s dream, it’s scared the dickens out of a certain subset of white men who are petrified to live in a world where they might be judged by the content of their character.”

Casten begins his harangue by stating, “There are right-wing fear-mongers who are nothing but bullies. Bullies, who like all bullies, are themselves deeply afraid. They’re afraid of facing hard truths and afraid of the will of the majority. This hysteria going on over Critical Race Theory and the right-wing efforts to mainstream disinformation about it are inflicting real harm, real harm on Americans, and it’s adding fuel to the fire of forces who are hellbent on tearing our country apart.”

He turns to the harsh criticism leveled at Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley, who defended studying CRT in the military. Casten bloviates, “Those fearmongers are right now attacking the Trump-appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley, the highest-ranking military officer in the United States. If you wanna know why those snowflakes are so provoked, take a listen to General Milley again.”

The video shows Milley stating:

But I do think it’s important actually for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read and the United States Military Academy is a university and it is important that we train and we understand, and I want to understand white rage and I’m white. And I want to understand it so what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America. What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here and do want to analyze it. It’s important that we understand that because our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians, they come from the American people so it is important that the leaders, now and in the future, do understand it.

Casten continues, “General Milley’s offense was apparently having the gall to suggest that our military leaders should know their history and to acknowledge that our imperfect history informs our present. As George Santayana said, ‘Those who fail to remember the past are doomed to repeat it.’”

He preaches, “Now it’s true that there are (sic) a small minority of Americans who might wanna repeat the mistakes of our racist past, but I certainly can’t fault General Milley for not counting himself among their number. Because racism is real in America; it hurts real people, and to be honest, I don’t like bullies.”

“Neither the Civil War nor Obama’s presidency ended racism in America,” he pontificates, then states, “The unfortunate truth is that every time we’ve moved a little bit closer to realizing Martin Luther King’s dream, it’s scared the dickens out of a certain subset of white men who are petrified to live in a world where they might be judged by the content of their character.”

Casten argues that “our forefathers” “killed most” of the people who lived in the Americas in 1491 and created Manifest Destiny “to try to reconcile their sins they knew they committed with their Christian faith.”

“Once they had that, it was pretty easy to build that into slavery,” he states.

“None of us, none of you, I know are fooled by the specious garb of patriotism that the angry online mob attacking General Milley seems so comfortable putting on,” he adds.

‘They’re afraid of facing hard truths, and afraid of the will of the majority’ — @RepCasten nails why being anti-critical race theory is actually unpatriotic pic.twitter.com/Lo0oROYgwt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 8, 2021

