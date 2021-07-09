https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/dean-cain-captain-america

Dean Cain is the greatest Superman this generation has ever known. In more ways than one. Not to take away from the actor on Superman & Lois, which is surprisingly an excellent modern-day story about the Man of Steel. But if you asked Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh if they would rather square up against Cain or get thrown off of a house, they’d take the latter.

The Aventures of Lois and Clark star was asked about Marvel’s new woke direction with Captain America. It appears Cap is all boo-boo-faced these days about the country he’s supposed to be the captain of. Dean Cain? Not a fan.







Dean Cain: I’m tired of ‘woke-ism and anti-Americanism’



youtu.be



I love the concept of Captain America, but I am so tired of all of this wokeness and anti-Americanism. … I agree with Senator Tom Cotton, who was on a couple days ago, who said that perhaps Captain needs to be demoted to Lieutenant. … The cool thing to do today is bash America. The comic books do it; the schools indoctrinate our kids, they do that; our movies, our television shows are full of it. Celebrities, actors, athletes, the media: They love to bash America.

Progressive activists have been using comic books to validate their soggiest dreams for some time now. It always seemed odd to me because comic book writers have never been “conservative.” Or if some were, it was as rare as it was in every other form of entertainment. Yet, they let people be entertained with their stories and not be beaten upside the head with a political agenda. Liberal sh*tc*nts these days believe every platform must be used to promote their worldview. If not, you’ll hear about it on Twitter.

I always assumed Superman would whup Captain American upside the head in a fight. Possibly insert his shield into a very uncomfortable spot. Now I know Dean Cain can and would do the same.

