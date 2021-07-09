https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/09/incredible-gov-andrew-cuomos-admission-about-lessons-from-the-pandemic-is-a-freudian-slip-personified/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comments are getting increasingly brazen and self-unaware. Here’s the latest example:

Janice Dean can’t help but agree:

He’s so shameless.

And apparently Cuomo’s going to get away with not just the nursing home disaster during the coronavirus outbreak, but the numerous harassment allegations against him.

It’s amazing that Cuomo was able to say that without lightning striking.

