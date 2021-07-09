https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/09/iowahawk-ties-the-viral-elephant-enema-video-to-the-wsj-article-on-columbia-universitys-mfa-film-program/

There’s a video just starting to go viral that shows two veterinarians getting covered in feces after helping a constipated elephant with an elephant-sized enema. We mean this literally.

We saw it so now you have to, too:

We found the original. The elephant’s name is Lana and she’s at the Samui Elephant Sanctuary on Koh Samui island in Thailand:

Now, this brings us to Twitchy regular Iowahawk who commented that the vet “still has $135k left to pay off on her Elephant Enema School loans”:

the worst part: she still has $135k left to pay off on her Elephant Enema School loans — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 9, 2021

And that’s a reference to this WSJ article on Columbia University’s MFA film program which is leaving many graduates with student loans that are “well beyond their means”:

Columbia U Film School MA grads: median student loan debt =$181k, median income two years after graduation= <$30k. My local Dairy Queen literally has a sign offering $15 per hour for new employees.https://t.co/TbbQmXhUXF — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2021

One of these graduates should make TV show about vets that get crapped on by elephants. That would be a huge hit:

Let’s be honest: the villain here isn’t some gullible students, and it isn’t lenders, the villain is Columbia University. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2021 On the upside, now I don’t feel so bad about paying $1695 for the Deluxe Lesson Package from the Dubuque Institute of Astronauting — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2021 I think it’s time we taught our kids there are certain degree programs that are best left to moron rich kids who can afford to spend the next 70 years pissing away their trust fund — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2021 ***

