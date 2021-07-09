https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/09/iowahawk-ties-the-viral-elephant-enema-video-to-the-wsj-article-on-columbia-universitys-mfa-film-program/

There’s a video just starting to go viral that shows two veterinarians getting covered in feces after helping a constipated elephant with an elephant-sized enema. We mean this literally.

We saw it so now you have to, too:

We found the original. The elephant’s name is Lana and she’s at the Samui Elephant Sanctuary on Koh Samui island in Thailand:

Now, this brings us to Twitchy regular Iowahawk who commented that the vet “still has $135k left to pay off on her Elephant Enema School loans”:

And that’s a reference to this WSJ article on Columbia University’s MFA film program which is leaving many graduates with student loans that are “well beyond their means”:

One of these graduates should make TV show about vets that get crapped on by elephants. That would be a huge hit:

