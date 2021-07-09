https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-forgets-name-hhs-secretary-video/
Joe Biden on Friday forgot the name of his Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra.
Biden signed an executive order “aimed at promoting competition in the US economy.”
Biden was joined by his Cabinet members and went blank when he called on Xavier Becerra.
“Javier — Mr. Secretary, you can come up too. I’ve been watching on television and you’ve been really good,” said Biden of one of his own Cabinet members.
Weird.
Biden forgets the name of his HHS secretary pic.twitter.com/1PULu0Oywv
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021