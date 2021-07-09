https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/jp-sears-biden-door

Our greatest fears about the Biden administration came to fruition this week. President Puddingbrain announced he’s sending people door-to-door to make sure you’ve made the private medical decision he wants you to make. You know the one. Rhymes with Maxine. It’s a personal decision that his administration claims is the government’s absolute business to know. But at least, in this case, Biden isn’t threatening you with nukes and fighter jets. Yet.

The question remains what to do when the government comes to your door demanding to know private medical information. You may believe, as shocking as this may sound to CNN, that it’s none of the government’s business. JP Spears provides a tutorial on how to handle the situation.







When the Biden Administration Knocks On Your Door…



youtu.be



Wait, while I’m here, do you mind if I confiscate all your guns?

Ah, remember the good old days when the people who thought the government was coming for your guns were paranoid and crazy? Then the president who said he was coming for your guns proposed a plan to come for your guns and appointed someone who wants to come for your guns as the head of the organization that would come for your guns. It all happens so fast.

Of course, no one is advocating violence. That shouldn’t need to be said when the word “comedy” is clearly at the top of this page in blue letters. But, you know.

The media has already been dispatched to clean up Biden’s door-to-door mess. Editors are looking for new and exciting ways to work the words “Republicans” and “seize” into headlines. Brian Stelter is watching Fox News so he has something to talk about on CNN. Lather, rinse, and whatever the third thing is.

Americans still have an issue with a president who claims we yield our rights to him sending anyone door-to-door for any reason. Sears presents a satirical look because laughing is somewhat better than thinking about how bad things really are.

Real or PHOTOSHOP! Featuring Al Sharpton & The ATF Weirdo! | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



