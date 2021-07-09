https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/09/life-imitates-art-a-wyoming-rancher-named-frank-reynolds-not-the-danny-devito-character-survived-for-two-days-on-beer-and-bottled-water-after-an-atv-accident/

A rancher in Wyoming named Frank Reynolds reportedly survived on beer and bottled water he had in a cooler after his ATV flipped and pinned him underneath it earlier this week:

No, not Frank Reynolds, the character played by Danny DeVito on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”:

But it does fit:

Like, it’s a perfect fit:

He “was built for this”:

It’s like one of the scripts:

More highlights:

The real Frank, according to the AP, is expected to make a full recovery:

***

