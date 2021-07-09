https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/09/life-imitates-art-a-wyoming-rancher-named-frank-reynolds-not-the-danny-devito-character-survived-for-two-days-on-beer-and-bottled-water-after-an-atv-accident/

A rancher in Wyoming named Frank Reynolds reportedly survived on beer and bottled water he had in a cooler after his ATV flipped and pinned him underneath it earlier this week:

A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days. Frank Reynolds, 53, is expected to recover from the ordeal. https://t.co/RJZnA0xB9P — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2021

No, not Frank Reynolds, the character played by Danny DeVito on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”:

Don’t forget to wish Frank a happy Father’s Day. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/Wd9uJVQpxQ — It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) June 20, 2021

But it does fit:

Like, it’s a perfect fit:

The entire internet upon hearing a man named Frank Reynolds was injured: pic.twitter.com/UpMyHhUFYX — julie rose (@ifyousaysodeary) July 9, 2021

He “was built for this”:

It’s like one of the scripts:

other frank reynolds have survived on less https://t.co/Gjd3AUiAOA pic.twitter.com/zvXgvmhIOk — donald cumsfeld (@WillWith2Ls) July 9, 2021

More highlights:

frank reynolds has escaped before pic.twitter.com/LY71ilNFRy — raz (@arehzed) July 9, 2021

The real Frank, according to the AP, is expected to make a full recovery:

“Frank Reynolds is doing fine.” ~ hospital spokesperson pic.twitter.com/aOOqlOX7o1 — Rick (@rickfredbass) July 9, 2021

***

