A rancher in Wyoming named Frank Reynolds reportedly survived on beer and bottled water he had in a cooler after his ATV flipped and pinned him underneath it earlier this week:
A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days. Frank Reynolds, 53, is expected to recover from the ordeal. https://t.co/RJZnA0xB9P
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2021
No, not Frank Reynolds, the character played by Danny DeVito on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”:
Don’t forget to wish Frank a happy Father’s Day. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/Wd9uJVQpxQ
— It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) June 20, 2021
But it does fit:
Life imitates art. #SunnyFXX https://t.co/ncF5pA4Cq0
— It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) July 9, 2021
Like, it’s a perfect fit:
The entire internet upon hearing a man named Frank Reynolds was injured: pic.twitter.com/UpMyHhUFYX
— julie rose (@ifyousaysodeary) July 9, 2021
He “was built for this”:
Frank Reynolds was built for this. https://t.co/tU2cRTR00T pic.twitter.com/rfIyNXlApo
— Dillon Glenn (@dillpickle_3) July 9, 2021
It’s like one of the scripts:
other frank reynolds have survived on less https://t.co/Gjd3AUiAOA pic.twitter.com/zvXgvmhIOk
— donald cumsfeld (@WillWith2Ls) July 9, 2021
More highlights:
frank reynolds has escaped before pic.twitter.com/LY71ilNFRy
— raz (@arehzed) July 9, 2021
The real Frank, according to the AP, is expected to make a full recovery:
“Frank Reynolds is doing fine.” ~ hospital spokesperson pic.twitter.com/aOOqlOX7o1
— Rick (@rickfredbass) July 9, 2021
