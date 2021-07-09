http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eLX7CdOmxdA/

During a portion of an interview with ABC released on Friday’s “Perspective” podcast, Dr. Scott Ziegler, the interim Superintendent of the Loudoun County, VA Public Schools, discussed the battle over critical race theory in education and said that if he makes decisions “based on what adults want or what adults need, I’ve missed the mark.”

Ziegler said, [relevant remarks begin around 15:00] “If I start making decisions based on what adults want or what adults need, I’ve missed the mark.”

Ziegler also stated that he isn’t imposing an ideology on students, rather, “I’m here to do the best that I can for students. My students are telling me that they’re having racially-charged incidents in our schools. And that tells me I need to do something about that.”

