It’s no secret: for decades Marxists have sought to spread their evil and divisive ideology here in America. And now they have found the perfect vehicle to exert their control and advance their agenda: President Joe Biden. Clearly displaying the early signs of dementia, Biden has become the “useful puppet” of the Marxist Left. And as Mark Levin illustrates in this episode of “LevinTV,” Biden’s desire for power and for his legacy makes him the perfect tool for the Left’s destructive agenda.

